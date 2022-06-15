Tactical vest, loaded magazines and police baton among items stolen in Calgary

Police are requesting assistance from the public after someone stole a cache of police equipment from a vehicle parked on a Calgary street.

On Tuesday, an unmarked, on-duty police vehicle parked was parked on a downtown street.

When officers returned to the vehicle, they discovered that someone had taken the following items:

· A large, black Ready Vest, with police patch on the front and back. The vest contained two full Glock 9mm magazines, silver Smith and Wesson handcuffs, and U.S. Armor Molle pouches for magazines;

· Police issued black radio holder;

· Police issued baton; and

· Police issued Cannon binoculars with a black case.

Officers are investigating how the vehicle was accessed and who was in the area at the time of the break-in.

We are alerting the public to the theft of police equipment in the interest of public safety and awareness for the potential fraudulent use of the police-identified clothing. https://t.co/iYBkYCIpGE pic.twitter.com/hcpGVAKXp5 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 15, 2022

'UNDERSTAND THIS MAY CAUSE ALARM'

Calgary police want to alert the public both for the purpose of gathering information about the theft, and to alert the public as to how the equipment might be used.

Anyone concerned about the identity of a police officer approaching them is able to contact 911 in order to verify the identity of the officer.

Every Calgary police officer must carry their badge and identify themselves by either their last name or regimental number if they're asked by the public who they are interacting with.

"We understand this may cause alarm and concern for the community and we have dedicated several resources to this investigation in hopes of quickly recovering this equipment," said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger in a release. "If you are ever concerned about the authenticity of an officer you are dealing with, do not hesitate to contact Calgary 911 to verify their identity."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.