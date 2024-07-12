Take the time to enjoy the weekend – it should be a nice one!

A nice weekend ahead!

Sunshine with cloudy periods and a very small chance of thunderstorm activity in Calgary on Saturday:

The greater chance of thunderstorms, which could even be severe (large hail and intense rain), arrives on Sunday after 3 p.m. in YYC.

After Sunday, temperatures will slowly start to climb again.

Expect the high 20s early next week.

By Thursday of next week, we will be back in the 30s, and it will be a long stretch of excessive heat.

Since the weather forecast looks lovely for Saturday and most of Sunday, take the time to enjoy it!