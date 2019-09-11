Targeted traffic stop results in drug charges against Lethbridge man
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 10:45AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 11, 2019 12:49PM MDT
Police in Lethbridge seized drugs, cash and a firearm from a west side home in connection to a drug trafficking investigation last week and a 22-year old man is now facing charges.
Last Friday, a Dodge Caravan was stopped by police and officers seized carfentanil, cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, cash and a pair of homemade brass knuckles from the vehicle.
That led police to a home along Purdue Court and a search warrant executed on the property turned up about 171 grams of methamphetamine, 185 grams of carfentanil, 107 grams of cocaine, psilocybin, counterfeit currency, stolen clothing and a 12 gauge shotgun.
Armande John Good Rider, 22, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Three counts of trafficking a controlled substance
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Obtaining a firearm in the commission of an offence
- Possession of counterfeit currency
- Possession of stolen property
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
Good Rider is in custody and is expected to appear in court Sept. 12.