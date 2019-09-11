Police in Lethbridge seized drugs, cash and a firearm from a west side home in connection to a drug trafficking investigation last week and a 22-year old man is now facing charges.

Last Friday, a Dodge Caravan was stopped by police and officers seized carfentanil, cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, cash and a pair of homemade brass knuckles from the vehicle.

That led police to a home along Purdue Court and a search warrant executed on the property turned up about 171 grams of methamphetamine, 185 grams of carfentanil, 107 grams of cocaine, psilocybin, counterfeit currency, stolen clothing and a 12 gauge shotgun.

Armande John Good Rider, 22, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Three counts of trafficking a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Obtaining a firearm in the commission of an offence

Possession of counterfeit currency

Possession of stolen property

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Good Rider is in custody and is expected to appear in court Sept. 12.