Taxi fares could soon cost more in Lethbridge

The City of Lethbridge has deregulated the taxi industry, a decision that could see higher fares for residents, but also help companies be more competitive in the changing market. (File) The City of Lethbridge has deregulated the taxi industry, a decision that could see higher fares for residents, but also help companies be more competitive in the changing market. (File)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina