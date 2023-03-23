Taxi fares could soon cost more in Lethbridge

Residents who rely on taxis in Lethbridge may soon need to pay more, thanks to a city decision.

Lethbridge city council voted 7 to 1 to change its taxi rate bylaw, that could see the removal of a regulation of taxi fares and a requirement for all cabs to use a meter device.

Vehicles may also no longer need to post a sticker indicating the maximum rate a ride would cost.

City officials say it was time to make the change.

"There was a time and place for cities and municipalities to be in the business of helping regulate the industry and all that, but I always felt that over time, as industries change with Uber and different business models, that it's kind of archaic in the way we were doing things," said Ryan Parker, Lethbridge's deputy mayor.

"We were telling businesses that this is the price you have to set, so I felt it was time for us to evolve and change and I think the committee felt like that."

The new rules, which have gone back to administration, will open the possibility for higher taxi rates, but there is no information on how much they would increase.

Once the administration has prepared a full amendment to the bylaw, it will bring that back to council for a final reading that will be voted on.

The amendment is also expected to do away with a need for cabs to have a light on top of their vehicles.