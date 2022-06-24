Technical issues delay court hearing of man accused of killing Alberta couple

Technical issues delay court hearing of man accused of killing Alberta couple

Family and friends of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford attended a preliminary hearing for the man accused in the couple's death, but a glitch resulted in the proceedings being adjourned until next month. Family and friends of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford attended a preliminary hearing for the man accused in the couple's death, but a glitch resulted in the proceedings being adjourned until next month.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina