Technical issues delay court hearing of man accused of killing Alberta couple

A 42-year-old man, accused of impaired driving causing the death of a young Alberta couple, was supposed to appear at a Drumheller, Alta. courtroom for his first appearance but a glitch resulted in the proceedings being delayed.

Richard Douglas Bell, of Elnora, Alta., is charged with multiple offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Police say Bell was behind the wheel of a car that rear-ended another on Highway 21, just north of Trochu on June 17.

Following the impact, the other vehicle lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a semi-truck.

The two people inside, Macy Boyce, 20, and Ethan Halford, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, Bell was supposed to appear at Drumheller provincial court for his first appearance on the matter, but officials were not able to establish the CCTV link for the accused.

Family members, including Macy's mother, who drove to the courthouse in the southern Alberta community said they had hoped to have a look at the accused. They told CTV News that by being able to do that, they've been left frustrated and unable to properly grieve the loss of their loved ones.

The matter has been adjourned until July 8.

(With files from Chris Epp)