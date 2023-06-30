Teck Resources teams with province to build overpass to save bighorn sheep

A new overpass is being built over Highway 93 near Radium Hot Springs to allow bighorn sheep to cross the highway (Photo courtesy Teck Resources Ltd.) A new overpass is being built over Highway 93 near Radium Hot Springs to allow bighorn sheep to cross the highway (Photo courtesy Teck Resources Ltd.)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina