Teck Resources teams with province to build overpass to save bighorn sheep
Teck Resources is stepping up to help save bighorn sheep in the Radium Hot Springs area.
The company announced a contribution of $2.5 million to help construct a new wildlife overpass in the East Kootenay south of Radium Hot Springs.
The overpass will reduce the exposure of bighorn sheep to vehicle strikes along Highway 93/95, while also making it safer for residents and other travelers who use the highway.
The overpass will cross at Mile Hill, which was selected following inspections by representatives from the B.C. transportation and infrastructure and forest ministries in conjunction with the city of Radium Hot Springs and Parks Canada.
Signs outside Radium Hot Springs warn of bighorn sheep in the area.
The project includes about six kilometres of wildlife fencing and gates that guide animals to the overpass and safely across the highway.
“This project is critical to maintaining wildlife habitat connectivity, while protecting people and bighorn sheep in the East Kootenay,” said Teck CEO Jonathan Price. “Teck’s $2.5 million contribution will support bighorn sheep populations across the region and furthers our goal of becoming Nature Positive by 2030.”
Conservation groups say the herd in the Radium Springs area is one of the last viable herds of bighorn sheep in the area, but that its numbers have dropped from around 230 sheep in 2003 to 120 in 2019.
It said around 10 per cent of the herd is killed annually in vehicle collisions.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
No need for 'double punishment' in mandatory sentence case, Supreme Court rules
A woman who was barred from driving for almost two years while awaiting sentencing would face 'a kind of double punishment' if she were now handed an additional, mandatory one-year prohibition, Canada's top court has ruled.
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Climate policies and fossil fuel: Clean fuel regulations and carbon pricing explained
On Saturday, the federal government's long-promised clean fuel regulations will take effect across Canada. Here are five things to know about what they are, how they will affect you and why they are different from the carbon price.
New women's pro hockey league set for January debut, to be funded by Dodgers owner
A new women's hockey league is coming to North America. The Professional Hockey Federation and the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association announced a merger Friday, with the intention of starting a new league in 2024.
Why night-time heat can be so dangerous – and why it's getting worse
Heat waves are coming to include an increasingly dangerous element: overnight temperatures that don’t cool down enough to offer sufficient reprieve from oppressive heat, particularly for people without access to air conditioning.
Canada Day: Where fireworks will and will not be set off across the country
Here is a roundup of where fireworks will and will not be set off this Canada Day.
Edmonton
-
Alberta sunshine lists reveal Yiu, Hinshaw severance packages from 2022 health overhaul
Millions of dollars were paid in severance packages by the Alberta government and Alberta Health Services in 2022, including more than $800,000 to the province's former top doctor and AHS CEO as part of the governing United Conservative Party's health-care reform.
-
Edmonton police should have used 'more care' arresting diabetic man driving 'extremely dangerously': ASIRT
Officers in Edmonton who hit a diabetic man in the head with a gun, stepped on his head and kicked him twice have been cleared by Alberta's police watchdog.
-
$390K of meth seized, 11 charges laid in downtown Edmonton bust: police
Police in Edmonton celebrated a major drug bust Friday, following the seizure of nearly $400,000 of methamphetamine.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
-
Coquitlam RCMP investigating after video surfaces online of someone BASE jumping off 35-storey condo building
Mounties are investigating after video showing someone BASE jumping off a 35-storey condo building in Coquitlam surfaced online.
-
Ontario man's trip to B.C. extra sweet after winning $1-million lottery at YVR
An Ontario man's trip to B.C. ended in a big payout after a spur-of-the-moment decision to purchase a lottery ticket at Vancouver International Airport.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative party takes 1st step to remove Higgs as leader
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party members who want Premier Blaine Higgs to step down as leader say they've taken the first step to oust him.
-
U.S.-based remote vehicle operator gives timeline of Titan recovery off Newfoundland
The owner of a remotely operated vehicle that recovered pieces of the Titan submersible from the depths of the North Atlantic last week says his ROV found debris from the doomed vessel shortly after reaching the search site.
-
Moncton inpatient detox services suspended for the summer due to lack of nurses
A New Brunswick health authority says it’s temporarily suspending detox services in Moncton due to a shortage of nursing staff.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Transit reverses Canada Day alcohol ban on Victoria buses
BC Transit is reversing course on its policy banning passengers from carrying alcohol on buses in the Greater Victoria region on Canada Day.
-
New Belleville Terminal in Victoria to be complete by 2028
The British Columbia government has approved funding to build a new Belleville Terminal for U.S. ferry passengers in downtown Victoria.
-
B.C. must urgently change forest strategies or face more wildfire disasters: report
British Columbia's independent forests watchdog is calling for the provincial government to make critical changes to how it manages forests to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Toronto
-
One person dead after daytime stabbing in Scarborough
One man is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
-
Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case using DNA testing
Police have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone using DNA testing technology.
-
Ontario single mother felt 'crushed' after discovering she couldn't fly alone with infant twins
Amanda Bailey, a 26-year-old single mother of four-month-old twins, said she felt 'hopeless' after being told by Flair Airlines she could fly on her own with her kids, then discovering just days before their flight this was against the rules.
Montreal
-
Chateau Frontenac facing $10M lawsuit after woman suffers 'unbearable' injuries from fall
A hotel employee allegedly invited the family to use a staff-only stairwell to travel between their two rooms, which were on different floors. The lawsuit claims that the daughter, 18 at the time of the accident, slid on a "dangerously slippery, white powder" while descending the steps, falling onto her back.
-
Some Canada Day celebrations in Montreal's west end postponed due to smog and rainy weather
The City of Cote Saint-Luc is postponing Canada Day celebrations because of this weekend's inclement weather and also because of the smog that has become a regular part of recent forecasts due to forest fires still burning in northern Quebec.
-
Quebec wildfires: Evacuation orders being lifted, but poor air quality persists
Evacuation orders were starting to lift on Friday for Quebec residents directly affected by wildfires, but the blazes were still causing poor air quality across much of the province.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police promise 'increased' officer presence for Canada Day festivities
Revellers will notice an increased police presence in the downtown core, ByWard Market and around LeBreton Flats over the Canada Day weekend, as police hope to make it a safe 156th birthday celebration.
-
Golfer dies after being struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course
One of the two men struck by lightning at an Ottawa golf course during a thunderstorm earlier this week has died.
-
Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
Kitchener
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo's first set of surviving triplets turn 84
The Vogt triplets have made headlines from the day they were born. And another birthday means another headline.
-
Here’s what is happening on Canada Day in and around Waterloo region
The first long weekend of the summer is just around the corner, and the tri-cities and Guelph have a full slate of events to ring in the statutory holiday.
Saskatoon
-
'He never told me he killed Sheree': Greg Fertuck’s ex-girlfriend changes testimony under re-examination
Representing himself, Greg Fertuck requestioned two witnesses in his first-degree murder trial.
-
Sask. government, teachers' union clash over classroom proposals as contract talks begin
While the Saskatchewan government's bargaining team is saying it's laid out a "fair" offer, the teachers' union says many of its key proposals have been "met with resistance," as the two sides settle in for a summer of contract negotiations.
-
Saskatchewan-made TV show features the outdoor adventures of a blind man
Saskatoon’s Ron Walsh is preparing to unveil the second season of his TV show to the world, showcasing our province in a whole new way.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
-
Unsafe vehicle catches the eye of northern Ont. police
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a suspended driver after receiving a complaint about an unsafe vehicle.
-
Northern police warn of spike in collisions with wildlife
Ontario Provincial Police in the North Bay area say they have noticed an increase in the number of collisions involving wildlife on area roadways.
Winnipeg
-
Bomb unit at University of Manitoba to dispose of volatile substance
The Winnipeg Police Service’s Bomb Unit is working to dispose of a “volatile substance” at the University of Manitoba.
-
Nine in hospital after fiery bus crash in Manitoba; two moved out of critical care
Two seniors injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway earlier this month have been moved from a critical care unit.
-
Police searching for suspect in Point Douglas homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help in finding a murder suspect after a woman was found dead in Point Douglas this week.
Regina
-
Sask. government, teachers' union clash over classroom proposals as contract talks begin
While the Saskatchewan government's bargaining team is saying it's laid out a "fair" offer, the teachers' union says many of its key proposals have been "met with resistance," as the two sides settle in for a summer of contract negotiations.
-
Abandoned Regina e-scooters should be reported to vendors, city says
The City of Regina is asking residents to report abandoned e-scooters to the appropriate vendor if they come across one.
-
Heat warnings, severe thunderstorm watches spread throughout Sask.
Heat warnings and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect across Saskatchewan with a hot start to the July long weekend in the forecast for many.