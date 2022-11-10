Teen found guilty of manslaughter in New Year's Eve hit-and-run death of Calgary officer

CALGARY -

A teen was found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer Thursday.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car.

The accused, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time, has testified he was scared when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

Crown attorney Mike Ewenson has said the evidence shows there’s no doubt the teen, who is now 19, meant to cause harm to Harnett.

The defence said the suspect is guilty of manslaughter but not murder.

"The accused's youthfulness must be considered," Judge Anna Loparco said. "I am left with a reasonable doubt as to whether the accused turned his mind in that moment to whether the consequences of his actions would cause Harnett's death.

"I have found the accused guilty of manslaughter."

The passenger in the vehicle, Amir Abdulrahman, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to five years.

With files from The Canadian Press and Mark Villani