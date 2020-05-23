CALGARY -- A 19-year-old man is in hospital after a single vehicle rollover on the outskirts of Brooks on Friday.

The crash happened on Highway 1 near the 15 Avenue W.

Emergency crews were responded at 11:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found the man lying in the median with multiple injuries near a damaged truck.

The teen from Duchess, Alberta was taken to hospital in Brooks, then taken to Calgary Foothills Hospital by ground ambulance.

Police believe the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the road, causing the truck to roll several times.

No one else was in the truck.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.