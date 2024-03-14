CALGARY
Calgary

    • Teen pleads guilty to charges from Boxing Day assault at zoo parking lot

    Vehicles at a Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo parking lot on Dec. 26, 2023. Vehicles at a Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo parking lot on Dec. 26, 2023.
    Share

    A teenager charged after a Boxing Day assault in a parking lot at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has pleaded guilty.

    Lawyer James Wyman confirmed the 17-year-old entered guilty pleas in court on Thursday.

    Police responded to the north parking lot of the zoo around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, following reports of a person swinging a machete at people and vehicles.

    A suspect was arrested on the Memorial Drive bridge.

    Police said at the time they believed the suspect was intoxicated by drugs and alcohol, and that his actions were random.

    At the time, the parking lot was full for the annual Zoo Lights holiday attraction.

    Police said the male arrived at the zoo by CTrain and then walked to the parking lot swinging the machete, striking two individuals.

    One person sustained minor injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged.

    The suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with assault with a weapon, mischief to property and breaching release conditions.

    Wyman says with guilty pleas entered, sentencing submissions will take place on June 27.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Michigan school shooter's father convicted of manslaughter

    A Michigan jury on Thursday convicted the father of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued he bore responsibility because he and his wife gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

    Why do I wake up at 3 a.m. every night?

    Now wide awake from a once peaceful slumber, you roll over to check the clock and find it’s 3 a.m. That’s the same time you woke up last night. And the night before. What's going on?

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News