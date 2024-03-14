Teen pleads guilty to charges from Boxing Day assault at zoo parking lot

A teenager charged after a Boxing Day assault in a parking lot at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has pleaded guilty.

Lawyer James Wyman confirmed the 17-year-old entered guilty pleas in court on Thursday.

Police responded to the north parking lot of the zoo around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, following reports of a person swinging a machete at people and vehicles.

A suspect was arrested on the Memorial Drive bridge.

Police said at the time they believed the suspect was intoxicated by drugs and alcohol, and that his actions were random.

At the time, the parking lot was full for the annual Zoo Lights holiday attraction.

Police said the male arrived at the zoo by CTrain and then walked to the parking lot swinging the machete, striking two individuals.

One person sustained minor injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged.

The suspect, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with assault with a weapon, mischief to property and breaching release conditions.

Wyman says with guilty pleas entered, sentencing submissions will take place on June 27.