Teenage girl in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary
Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 8:51PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 14, 2021 9:10PM MDT
One person was taken to hospital in serious condition Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in southwest Calgary
CALGARY -- A teenager is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in southwest Calgary.
The incident took place around 7:35 p.m., around Bay Ridge Drive and 90 Avenue S.W.
EMS and Calgary police confirmed that a teenage girl was taken to Foothills hospital in serious condition. No other patients were transported to hospital.
This is a developing story...