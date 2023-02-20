Teenage girl missing in Airdrie; RCMP asks for assistance

Mounties out of Airdrie are looking to the public for help to find a missing teenage girl.

Rhiannan Grenkow, 14, was last seen at her home in Airdrie on Saturday.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

She's 5'7" and 110 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on where she is, call the Airdrie RCMP directly at 403-945-7267 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, p3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.