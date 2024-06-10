Teenager stabbed during altercation in downtown Lethbridge, Alta.

On Sunday, just after midnight, two 17-year-old males arrived at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., with one injured in a stabbing.

According to police, the pair were confronted by a group downtown, at the intersection of Seventh Street and First Avenue South, and one was stabbed in the resulting altercation.

The teen's injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Police say the teens and the group weren't known to each other, and the group was last seen heading toward Galt Gardens.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 403-328-4444.