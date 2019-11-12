CALGARY – TELUS Spark will undergo a significant transformation in the coming years following the announcement of plans to emphasize highly interactive and hands-on experiences at the science centre.

The City of Calgary-owned facility, which opened to the public in 2011, will undergo an estimated $21 million in renovations over the next five years. The planned upgrades are the result of four months of consultation with community members including TELUS Spark members, staff, tech sector representatives as well as Calgarians who have never set foot in the building.

The renovations and changes to TELUS Spark are set to include:

Improving existing galleries

Upgrading the atrium and dome theatre

Renovating the main eatery

Constructing a café and ice cream stand on the main floor

Introducing costumed staff members

"We are building on a strong foundation," said Sheila Leggett, chair of the Spark Board of Directors, in a statement released Tuesday. "Science and technology are key to our identity in Calgary and Alberta."

"Like the sector itself, the science centre needs to stay current."

TELUS Spark was built nine years ago and a cost of $160 million.