A six-year-old Calgary boy with Krabbe disease, has received hundreds of cards leading up to his 7th birthday.

Cade put out the call for cards on his Facebook page at the beginning of October, thinking he’d get ten.

“They’ve been stacking up. He’s been getting more and more excited,” said his nurse Kendra McLachlan, who came up with the idea.

As of Wednesday morning they’d received 181 pieces of mail, and well over 200 cards from across Canada and around the world.

Cade was diagnosed with late infantile onset Krabbe Disease, and is believed to be the only Calgary-area child with the neurological condition.

"Each year is kind of a big celebration because we kind of don’t expect another year each year," Cade’s mom Melissa Huitema said in an interview with CTV News.

"The fact we are getting close to his 7th birthday is nothing short of a miracle,” she added.

Cade’s 7th birthday is November 6th.

Cards can be sent to a temporary PO Box.

PO Box 12028 Copperfield PO

Calgary, AB T2Z 1H4

CANADA