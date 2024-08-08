Terri Clark concert from Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to be livestreamed Aug. 29

Terri Clark is playing an iconic Nashville venue Aug. 29, and fans across Alberta will be able to watch it via livestream for less than $20.

Clark, who just performed Saturday at the Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose, and celebrated her birthday Monday, is playing her first concert at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and it’s being livestreamed via Veeps.

“I’m headlining @theryman for the first time ever on Aug. 29th,” Clark posted on X recently. “A pretty full circle moment for someone who used to play the bar next door.”

That bar, Tootsie’s, is another legendary location, a honky tonk where many country musicians got their start and Clark posted a pair of photos including one of a teenage Terri, who lost a Calgary talent competition as a 17-year-old because it was sponsored by a brewer that didn’t want to give the top prize to someone not legally allowed to drink.

That, according to a story Clark told when she was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in Calgary, led to her moving with her mom to Nashville as an 18-year-old, which is about how old she looks in that old Tootsie’s photo.

Veeps is a livestreaming service used by Apple + that was launched during the pandemic to fill the gap left by the cancellation of live concerts.

According to a spokesperson Crystal Henderson, “Veeps fans around the world can buy individual tickets to shows on the platform – and we were hoping that Terri’s Canadian fans would be excited about this one!”

Individual ticket to Clark’s show, which cost which cost $18.61, are available here.