    • Thank your driver during Calgary Transit appreciation week

    Calgarians are encouraged to show appreciation for their Calgary Transit bus and CTrain operators, during Thank Your Driver week, kicking off Monday.

    There are nearly 2,500 Calgary Transit operators, which transport millions of Calgarians around the city each year.

    "Our operators work tirelessly every day to foster personal ties and keep our community tightly knit," said Calgary Transit director Sharon Fleming.

    "Their dedication is the driving force behind Calgary Transit’s success."

    Anybody who does not have the opportunity to show gratitude in person can submit feedback, or positive stories online.

    In honour of international Thank Your Bus Driver day March 18, ATU Local 583 has been promoting an internal contest.

    "We are going to be out and about at some of the bus terminals and CTrain stations, eventually holding a draw at the Union Hall at 1:30 (p.m.) to award the prizes to our members," said ATU 583 president Mike Mahar.

    Prizes include a day off with pay for five members and some gift cards.

    As of Monday, spring service changes will also be implemented based on factors including customer and driver feedback, ridership levels and shifting traffic patterns.

    "We review our bus routes and schedules throughout the year to see if there are areas where we can improve service," said Stephen Tauro, transit service support manager.

    Route 123, Sage Hill/North Pointe will be relocating west from Stop H at Northpointe Terminal to Stop I.

    Additionally, Route 300, BRT Airport/City Centre will add a final trip on weekdays, departing the airport at 1:20 a.m.

