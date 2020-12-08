CALGARY -- A local community support organization is inviting Calgarians to 'stuff a tote' with basic needs items, which will be distributed to community members in need.

The Alex is hoping to collect 1,000 totes filled with basic needs items, warm clothing, and a gift card which will be distributed throughout the community through December.

Because of a donation from Enmax, The Alex is more than halfway to their goal of 1,000 totes.

Last year's holiday season, The Alex hosted more than 300 guests for their holiday meal, something that is not possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately for the safety of it all, this is simply not an option this year. But despite these new challenges, one thing remains the same year after year– Calgarians care about their community," program organizer Jennifer Bekker said.

Additional measures will be taken to ensure participant safety. If a family or organization is able to put together 10 or more totes, The Alex will provide empty totes and curbside pickup of completed totes.

"With the Holiday Hope Totes program, we wanted to ensure a safe way for families, businesses, sports groups and clubs to participate. Each tote will be given to an Alex community member who may otherwise receive very little this season,” added Bekker.

Additional information about the program is available on The Alex's website.