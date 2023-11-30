The fur will fly on Sunday as Hitmen face Raiders in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game

The Calgary Hitmen Teddy Bear toss is now in its 28th year. Scoring that goal and seeing the fur fly is unlike any goal you’ll every score.

Forward London Hoilett scored the teddy bear goal last season and says it’s something he’ll never forget.

“Pure joy I’d say. I think it was the coolest moment of my life and there’s really no feeling to describe that moment.”

“It’s just surreal watching so many people throw teddy bears on the ice after you score a goal. It’s a really cool moment to share with your teammates and friends and that’s how I would describe it.”

CALGARY KID KNOW ALL ABOUT THE GAME

Defenceman Dax Williams was born in Calgary and has been going to the Teddy Bear Toss game for as long as he can remember and now he gets to play in it.

Williams says it would be super special to score that goal.

“It would mean a ton,” he said.

“I mean I have so many family and friends and everybody is coming (to the game). Everybody I know is asking for tickets and heading out for the game, so it would be a little hometown hero moment for sure.”

Some of the lucky recipients of teddy bears donated by Calgary Hitmen fans Sunday

LOTS OF REQUEST FOR STUFFED ANIMALS

Right now just over 16,000 tickets have been sold for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Hitmen manager of business Amy Bontorin said the club has received a lot of requests from organizations for stuffed animals.

“This season we have requests for over 70 charities for a total of 29,000 bears,” she said.

“We need Calgary to show up at Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday with lots of bears and be ready to toss them when that first goal gets scored.”

YOUNG DEFENCEMAN WAS IN CHILDRENS HOSPITAL LAST YEAR

Defenceman Wyatt Pisarczyk knows what it’s like when the Hitmen deliver the bears to the Alberta Children’s hospital.

He was there last year after falling and hitting his head at an outdoor rink.

He says the visit meant a lot.

“I think for me personally just being drafted there, it just kind of gave me I want to say hope of just getting better,” he said.

“I was in a pretty tough spot there and I was supposed to be out for a couple of months for hockey and it just kind of motivated me to get better faster so it definitely helps the kids for sure.”

Because of all the construction around the Scotiabank Saddledome the Hitmen are suggesting you leave early for the game.

Doors open 90 minutes prior to puck drop which is a little after 4:00 pm.