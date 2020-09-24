CALGARY -- What do you get when you combine some of southern Alberta's finest artists with the landscape of the foothills in autumn? The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta.

The event happens once a year, offering the art curious the chance to get inside many art studios in the foothills and speak directly to the artists and watch them work.

The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta started at the Firebrand Glass Studio run by Julia Reimer and Tyler Rock. They had clients come to their facility in the fall when the glass furnaces were turned on to see them at work. Many asked if there were other artists in the area to visit. Reimer says she was more than happy to recommend others in the community.

“(It was) just this desire to basically teach people about all the amazing things in this area,” said Reimer. “Not only is the landscape gorgeous but then there’s this incredible art community.”

Mady Theil-Kopstein’s studio has been a stop on the tour for the last three years. She spent the early days of the pandemic trying new things in her art studio because shows were cancelled that she would normally exhibit her art at.

Theil-Kopstein is excited to host visitors.

“People come here, they’re going to be art lovers,” said Theil-Kopstein. “They’re people who appreciate it so they’re making plans to enjoy the scenery with what’s going on out here right now in the fall and also to see what us country bumpkins are doing out here.”

Tarek Nemir is the co-owner of the Bluerock Gallery in Black Diamond. He’s watched the art tour grow.

“Every year it’s building up and it is a big deal for us because that’s what we are really open for,” said Nemir. “To promote Alberta artists - and that’s (exactly) what the tour is doing as well.”

Nemir says there are upwards of 200 artists represented in his gallery, many from Alberta. Nemir is showcasing 18 different ceramic artists' work in an open-themed exhibit.

“During this pandemic so many of them stayed in their studio and they are creating,” said Nemir. “We just wanted to unleash that creativity, just show us what you have.”

Learn more about the tour here:www.themostbeautifularttourinalberta.com