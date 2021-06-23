CALGARY -- With scorching temperatures forecasted this weekend and into next week, The Mustard Seed is hoping Calgarians will step up and donate bottles of water to assist the city's most vulnerable.

The Mustard Seed is accepting water donations at all of its shelters, drop-in centres and community hubs in Calgary.

��URGENT NEED��



We are VERY low on bottled water for our guests. With hot days ahead we are urgently asking for donations.



We gratefully accept donations accept donations at our Downtown Support Centre @ 102 11 Ave SE or at our Foothills Shelter @ 7025 44 St SE. �� — The Mustard Seed Calgary (@mustardseedyyc) June 23, 2021

As of Wednesday, Calgary's weekend forecast includes highs of 28 C on Saturday and 31 C on Sunday. The forecasted daily highs will jump next week with 35 C expected Monday and 37 C for Tuesday.

Dangerous temperatures, exceeding the benchmark for heat warnings, are expected throughout B.C. and Alberta next week and The Mustard Seed is seeking water donations at all of its locations.