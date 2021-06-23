Advertisement
The Mustard Seed in desperate need of bottled water ahead of heat wave
The Mustard Seed is seeking donations of bottled water at its downtown support centre and shelter in the Foothills Industrial Park. (file)
Share:
CALGARY -- With scorching temperatures forecasted this weekend and into next week, The Mustard Seed is hoping Calgarians will step up and donate bottles of water to assist the city's most vulnerable.
The Mustard Seed is accepting water donations at all of its shelters, drop-in centres and community hubs in Calgary.
As of Wednesday, Calgary's weekend forecast includes highs of 28 C on Saturday and 31 C on Sunday. The forecasted daily highs will jump next week with 35 C expected Monday and 37 C for Tuesday.
Dangerous temperatures, exceeding the benchmark for heat warnings, are expected throughout B.C. and Alberta next week and The Mustard Seed is seeking water donations at all of its locations.