CALGARY
    The weekend will be a little on the cooler side, but we'll be back in the 20s for Monday

    Friday was quiet, bright and warm in Calgary.

    It will be different on Saturday.

    Expect more cloud than sun. It will be a little cooler, and there is the chance of a few isolated showers between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

    Sunday will be a brighter day and a little warmer.

    We will get back into the 20s by Monday.

