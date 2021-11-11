'There are no resumes coming in': Alberta ski hills, mountain tourism face staffing shortages

Nakiska, a ski resort in Kananaskis country, opened for the 2021-22 ski season with roughly 70 per cent of its regular staffing levels. Nakiska, a ski resort in Kananaskis country, opened for the 2021-22 ski season with roughly 70 per cent of its regular staffing levels.

