'They're worried': Summit addresses mental health challenges for young Alta. farmers

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -

Farmers in southern Alberta face their share of issues, with high input costs, unpredictable weather, prolonged drought and more taking their toll on mental health.

Farming Credit Canada’s (FCC) Young Farmer Summit addressed some of these mental health concerns.

“Everything is high dollar now, that is a financial strain and a stress. So we want to make sure we can provide as much knowledge as we can,” said Ty Magotiaux, FCC business development manager for Lethbridge.

Younger farmers in particular can be more susceptible to mental health challenges. As older generations begin to retire, younger producers are now having to deal with succession plans.

“They're worried, right? Because ‘what is it going to look like? How am I going to do this?’ Things are really, really expensive compared to when the older generation took over,” said mental health coach and farmer Erica Leniczek.

Some farmers are choosing to be open about their mental health. By opening up they've been able to help themselves and let others who are struggling know they're not alone.

“To me, being open about these things makes a huge difference in my life and I know it's made a difference in other people's lives too,” said Sean Stanford, a farmer from Magrath.

“I've been able to talk to other people who are struggling or having issues as well. And I’ve been able to help give them some guidance or give them some resources so they can try to find the help they need.”

But there are also many things about farming that can help improve mental health.

“If you think about how agriculture is and how it works you're outside a lot of the time, you're with people in a supportive environment a lot of the time. You get to be around animals if you're like me and you're from a beef operation,” Leniczek said.

More supports for farmers struggling with mental health have been made available in recent years.

New organizations such as Agknow are hoping to provide greater access to mental health support for farmers.