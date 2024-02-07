'They want to hear my suggestions from an athlete's point of view': Former Special Olympic athlete helps plan Calgary games

Leonka Kaluha is wearing two hats for the Special Olympic Canada Winter Games Calgary. She's on the organizing committee helping plan the games and is also one of five ambassadors offering guidance to improve the athlete experience.

She helped make sure competitors have the proper fuel to compete.

"Making sure they have the right food," she said. "Do these people have dietary (needs) like gluten free, celiac, lactose (intolerant), diabetic and all that, any medical (issues) because they (need to) have the right food."

Kaluha isn't competing in these games, but in the past played floor hockey and was in a number of track and field events. She also used to swim and in 2010 went to nationals for bowling. But the 39-year-old wasn't always accepted in sports and struggled to fit in at grade school.

"All through school I would get bullied and denied opportunities," she said. "I wanted to do sports and they kept saying I wasn't coordinated enough or fast enough.

"As soon as I was done in school," she adds, "my first decision was I wanted to join Special Olympics, once I did, my self-esteem skyrocketed."

'DIFFERING ABILITIES'

Kaluha says she has 'differing abilities' and sometimes it takes her a little longer to learn something new. But Karen Dommett, games general manager, says Kaluha has been part of every decision made for the Calgary games.

"The impact that she's had on these games is incredible," said Dommett. "There's so many decisions that have come down to the athlete experience and athletes safety and well being through these games because of her experience and what she's been able to articulate."

Dommett says the perfect example is the committee had to make a tough financial decision about purchasing the boards surrounding the playing surface for floor hockey.

"We almost went down the road of a rental unit that was an ankle height board until Leonka stepped up and said 'its (so) physical at the national games that I would be very fearful as an athlete and I wouldn't play my hardest or my best if I didn't have a full height board that could absorb a hit'," she said. "You know that changed the trajectory of the games right then and there and we know that the level experienced, the ability those athletes will get to play, that decision was solely rooted in Leonka's contribution."

"I play floor hockey and it's a rough sport," said Kaluha. "You're not supposed to rough house but still do and if the boards are up, you fall into them but if you don't have them and you fall down, it hurts."

PROUD

Marilyn Ritchie has been Kaluha's home supporter for the last 33 years and the two live together. She's proud of how Kaluha's taken on two roles for the games.

"She knows things that she thought could have been done better," she said. "She knows things that were amazing and so she just wants this to be an amazing experience for (all the athletes)."

Ritchie says that Kaluha's experience at past national events makes her an asset for the Calgary planning team.

"She's speaking for all the athletes across Canada as to what she thinks would make an epic games for them, what can she do to make the games the best thing possible," said Ritchie. "She's had some amazing experiences already and the games haven't even started."

Kaluha says she and the other four ambassadors can't wait for the games to begin.

"I'm gonna be the biggest cheerleader for everybody," she said.

The Special Olympic Canada Winter Games Calgary begin February 27 and run through March 2nd. The Learn more about them here.