CALGARY
Calgary

    • Thief accused of using knife to threaten security after stealing coats from Chinook Centre

    calgary police, cps, cps generic
    Share

    Calgary police have laid charges in an incident at Chinook Centre that saw thieves pull a knife on security.

    Police were called to The Bay located inside the mall at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023.

    It's alleged an adult and youth stole two high-end winter coats from the store.

    Police say when they were followed by security, the adult produced a knife and threatened the officers before leaving.

    "Staff at the store contacted police and the suspects were located a short distance away, in possession of the stolen merchandise," police said in a Thursday news release.

    Police charged a 20-year-old man with assault, carrying a concealed weapon and theft under $5,000.

    A 16-year-old has been charged with theft under $5,000.

    Both are scheduled to appear in court on March. 5.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Raptors make two deals ahead of NBA trade deadline

    The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News