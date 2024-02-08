Thief accused of using knife to threaten security after stealing coats from Chinook Centre

Calgary police have laid charges in an incident at Chinook Centre that saw thieves pull a knife on security.

Police were called to The Bay located inside the mall at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023.

It's alleged an adult and youth stole two high-end winter coats from the store.

Police say when they were followed by security, the adult produced a knife and threatened the officers before leaving.

"Staff at the store contacted police and the suspects were located a short distance away, in possession of the stolen merchandise," police said in a Thursday news release.

Police charged a 20-year-old man with assault, carrying a concealed weapon and theft under $5,000.

A 16-year-old has been charged with theft under $5,000.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on March. 5.