The owners of a Calgary-based pizza chain that has operated for decades are working on a contingency plan after someone made off with the trailer they use to support charitable endeavors.

John Windle, who owns and operates Tom’s House of Pizza locations in Calgary and Okotoks, says he realized the trailer was missing Wednesday morning from outside the Okotoks restaurant in the 200 block of Milligan Drive .

“My wife noticed it,” said Windle. “She was out there to check on the store before we opened up for the day. She looked over and saw the trailer wasn’t there. When she got back to Macleod Trail, she asked me if I had another tournament coming up that we moved the trailer to or whether it was in for its weather hibernation. Why would the trailer not be there?”

The conspicuous trailer bears the Tom’s House of Pizza logo and is painted red and white. ”I couldn’t believe it because it’s such a unique thing. I didn’t know why anyone would want to steal it.”

Windle says the trailer is equipped with a working kitchen including ovens. “We built this 28 years ago when there were no food trucks in Calgary. We built it just for charity and would tow it to a golf tournament or another event where there was a fundraiser and we would give away pizzas to support the charity.”

“We don’t charge the charities or the customers coming up for the pizza when we’re doing a fundraiser.”

Windle says the trailer makes between 12 and 22 appearances at charitable events each year and its disappearance could potentially jeopardize the 2019 calendar. “I’m very worried because we have all winter to plan for next spring to do the charities. If we don’t get the trailer back in the next little while, then we’re going to have figure out how do we go about building a new one. Do we build it in a food truck design or do we go with a trailer design again? Or whether we can even afford to do it.”

The trailer was in place at Carmoney Golf Club in late August for the Els for Autism Golf Challenge and the organizers said the pizzas were a welcome addition on a not-so-warm day.

“I was saddened when I heard the trailer was stolen because for charity events like this, because they are such an enhancement," explainedGary Chiste, director and treasurer of the board for Els for Autism Canada.“If it’s not available then we have to find other ways and other supports to help us with raising funds. With the kindness and generosity of John and Tom’s House of Pizza, it’s a loss.”

Chiste hopes the thieves come to their senses. “Our charity helps charities that are working with kids on the autism spectrum. Think about that and bring back the trailer.”

According to Windle, the trailer cost him roughly $16,000 to build nearly three decades ago but the relatively low price was due in part to the free labour his friends provided and a company that sold him sheet metal at cost.

The Okotoks RCMP detachment is investigating the theft of the trailer that likely occurred between Sunday, September 16 and Wednesday, September 19. Anyone with information regarding the theft or the current location of the trailer is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV’s Ina Sidhu