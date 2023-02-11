Third quarter rampage by Roughnecks propel them to 13-6 triumph over Rush

The Saskatchewan Rush had the most shots, but the Calgary Roughnecks had the most Tanner Cook Friday night at the Saddledome.

Cook netted a team-high four goals as the Roughnecks rode roughshod over the Rush in front of more than 14,000 rowdy fans.

After a first half that was tied at three apiece, the Roughnecks erupted for five straight goals in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Zach Currier and Tyler Pace added two apiece, while Jesse King, Haiden Dickson, Eli Salama and Shane Simpson had singles for the Roughnecks.

King added a half dozen assists, surpassing 200 career assists.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 44 of 50 shots for the Roughnecks, who sit in fourth place in the NLL west division.

The Roughnecks host Colorado Saturday night.