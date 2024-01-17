'This is such a success'; Teen newcomer hosting free dance classes for immigrant children

A teenager from Kazakhstan is turning a passion for movement into a community that has a bunch of Calgary newcomers dancing with joy.

Inspire Dance Studio YYC was founded by 16-year-old Asiya Iskander, and, with a grant from the Calgary Arts Development Centre, she's able to offer classes for free to immigrant children for six months.

Iskander says her primary objective is to enhance accessibility to the world of dance for families facing financial constraints.

"The whole point of the studio is to promote accessibility and inclusivity to dance, while also helping young immigrant children to adapt to Canada easier," she said. "That's what helped me to adjust to Canada."

Her classes started in the fall of 2023 and she regularly sees 20 to 30 students, from seven to 12-years-old, in attendance.

"I try to take them from a zero (skill) level to a more advanced level," she said. "So I teach the basics and then I kind of expand up to advanced dancing styles."

Iskander was born in Kazakhstan and arrived in Ottawa when she was ten years old. She moved to Calgary with her family more than a year ago. She's danced most of her life and couldn't believe how expensive dance classes are in Canada.

"Ballroom dance is a very expensive sport and I feel like it's so unfair," she said. "Because in my home country it was pretty cheap and I came here and the classes are really expensive so one of the goals is definitely to promote that cheap dance class program."

Some of her young students are Canadians, while others come from Asia and Eastern Europe.

"Most of my students are from Ukraine and Russia, so that is one of my second languages since I grew up in a post-Soviet country," said Iskander. "If my students are not understanding what I explain in English, I tried to explain it to them in their native language."

Iskander says dance helped not only her to become adjusted to life in Canada, but also her mom, Aliya Kuzhabekova, who made friends with other moms waiting for their children at class. But it grew harder to find money for Asiya to continue dancing.

"We couldn't afford classes anymore," said Kuzhabekova. "I heard from one of the parents that sometimes the government gives grants for artists or to perform and I encouraged her to explore this possibility and so she applied for a grant."

BUILDING A COMMUNITY

Kuzhabekova said Asiya was not only able to continue her ballroom dance lessons but also has built a community and shares her talent with students at her studio.

"I'm surprised with what she can do to be honest," said Kuzhabekova. "I didn't expect it and I think the experience has transformed her a lot, she just started high school this year so it's very beneficial."

Tetiana Vandzhura is from Ukraine and is watching her 12-year-old daughter Katerina in dance class.

"My daughter has autism and she likes to go in this studio, she feels good here, she like it," said Vandzhura. "I think this is the best dance studio in Calgary and this is the best teacher."

Gladys Chan arrived in Calgary from Hong Kong one year ago. Her nine-year-old daughter Cailey Wong started ballroom dancing there but the cost of lessons here wasn't affordable.

"When I told her she has a dance class coming soon, she's excited because she's liked dancing so much," said Chan. "When I noticed it's fully-funded and this is free program for six months, I'm so excited and appreciate (it)."

Wong says she was competing in Latin dance in Hong Kong. She's in her second class with Inspire Dance Studio YYC and likes her new teacher.

"I think she's gentle and nice because when I do something wrong, she wouldn't argue with me, she will teach me instead," said Wong.

Iskander has watched the children open up from the first class where everyone was timid to now.

"Everyone is mingling with each other talking, making jokes and I was like, oh my God, this is such a success," she said. "I'm very glad that not only they're learning to dance, but also making friends learning English, and I'm really seeing that progress and that is my biggest goal."

Iskander is working to secure funding for additional classes once her grant runs out and she's also preparing to compete at a national ballroom dance competition in February.

Learn more about the studio here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553977650791&mibextid=LQQJ4d

