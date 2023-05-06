Thomas the Tank Engine pulls into Heritage Park Saturday

Thomas the Tank Engine pulls into Heritage Park this weekend.

The popular children's toy will be on site for the next two weekends, starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Kids can take a train ride with Thomas to earn a colour badge, say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, explore the colour corner, tour the historical village on a wagon ride, shoot a few selfies, enjoy live entertainment and more.

Day Out With Thomas starts Saturday!

Select train times are already sold out so make sure you get tickets now in order to have your pick of departures. We can’t wait to see you at the Park on May 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14!

To buy tickets, visit https://t.co/TD7x7lltFQ #heritageparkyyc pic.twitter.com/utA2fCaDep — Heritage Park (@HeritageParkYYC) May 4, 2023

Admission, which includes a train ride is $29.95 plus GST. Kids one year of age and under receive free admission.

Thomas the Tank Engine will be at Heritage Park May 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14.