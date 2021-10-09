Thousands head to advance polls in Calgary to vote on 'fairly complex ballot'

Voters are taking advantage of this year's advance polls and some political experts say it could be because of election fatigue. Voters are taking advantage of this year's advance polls and some political experts say it could be because of election fatigue.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon