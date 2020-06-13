CALGARY -- A Calgary man is the winner of a multi-million dollar show home in Cranston, the top prize in this year's Foothills Hospital Home Lottery.

David Pastor won the $2.6 million dream home, located at 181 Cranbrook Point S.E., in the draw.

He was also awarded $100,000 to go with his big prize.

The 4,300 square-foot home was revealed in February and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and panoramic river valley views.

It also has a home theatre, sunroom and a two-storey wine cellar.

Some of the other winners included Daniel Campbell of Chestermere who took home more than $1.2 million in the 50/50 Add-On, a $1.1 million condo in Canmore that went to William Brown of Okotoks and Michelle Johnson of Airdrie who won her choice of a 2020 Barletta L23UC pontoon boat, 2020 Audi e-TRON or $100,000 cash.

The lottery also handed out a number of vacations to exotic locales such as Peru, Italy, Norway, Mexico, Switzerland and many more.

The Foothills Hospital Home Lottery raises millions to support the facility each year.

