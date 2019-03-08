Three people are facing charges in connection to an investigation that was launched as part of a police initiative to crack down on drug trafficking in the city.

On March 1, police executed a search warrant on a home in the Montgomery area that they believed was involved in the drug trade.

A number of items were seized following the search including; two loaded pistols, four rifles, ammunition, edged weapons and suspected stolen property.

Three people were arrested at the home and are facing charges.

Jamie Taylor-McAulay, 33, is charged with:

45 counts of breach of recognizance

10 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

one count of possession of a prohibited weapon

six counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

one count of defacing a serial number on a firearm

two counts of possession of a loaded firearm

one count of unauthorized possession of ammunition

one count of possession of the proceeds of crime

one count of obstruction of a police officer

Jennifer Leanne Hamm, 25, is charged with:

seven counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

one count of possession of heroin

Jean Daniel Doucette, 38, is charged with:

two counts of breach of recognizance

one count of breach of a probation order

Police say the arrests are part of the Daylight Initiative, which is aimed at methamphetamine trafficking at the street-level.

Investigators are working to return the stolen property to the owners.

