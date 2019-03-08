CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Three charged after police execute warrant on suspected drug house in Montgomery
Two loaded pistols, four rifles and ammunition were seized after police executed a warrant on a home in the city's northwest at the beginning of March.
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 12:35PM MST
Three people are facing charges in connection to an investigation that was launched as part of a police initiative to crack down on drug trafficking in the city.
On March 1, police executed a search warrant on a home in the Montgomery area that they believed was involved in the drug trade.
A number of items were seized following the search including; two loaded pistols, four rifles, ammunition, edged weapons and suspected stolen property.
Three people were arrested at the home and are facing charges.
Jamie Taylor-McAulay, 33, is charged with:
- 45 counts of breach of recognizance
- 10 counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
- one count of possession of a prohibited weapon
- six counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- one count of defacing a serial number on a firearm
- two counts of possession of a loaded firearm
- one count of unauthorized possession of ammunition
- one count of possession of the proceeds of crime
- one count of obstruction of a police officer
Jennifer Leanne Hamm, 25, is charged with:
- seven counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000
- one count of possession of heroin
Jean Daniel Doucette, 38, is charged with:
- two counts of breach of recognizance
- one count of breach of a probation order
Police say the arrests are part of the Daylight Initiative, which is aimed at methamphetamine trafficking at the street-level.
Investigators are working to return the stolen property to the owners.
Anyone with information on the trafficking of drugs is asked to contact the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org