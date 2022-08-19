Tire spark blamed for grassfire along Trans-Canada Highway

An RCMP investigation into Thursday night's grassfire along the Trans-Canada Highway in southern Alberta has determined the fire was not deliberately set as originally reported.

Members of the Redcliff RCMP and Cypress County fire stations responded to a fire centered near Range Road 82, between Suffield and Redcliff. The fire spread over an area approximately 750 metres wide and 90 metres long.

RCMP officials say dash cam video footage suggested that the fire was ignited by a spark from a tire and the fire has since been deemed accidental.

Cypress County remains under a fire ban that went into effect on Aug. 10 due to dry conditions and hot weather.