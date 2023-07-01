Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses and causing injuries

A tornado struck Mountain View County near Carstairs Saturday afternoon, damaging houses and causing injuries.

Didsbury RCMP issued a release at 2:33 p.m. about a large tornado touching down at Highway 2 and 581 specifically. They said the twister ranged from one to two kilometres wide.

A tornado photographed south of Didsbury by Randy Klassen on July 1, 2023. (Photo courtesy Randy Klassen)

"Houses have been damaged and injured reported," the report said, adding that people should take cover if they are in the area.

No details were available about injuries.

At 3:25 p.m., Highway 2A was closed at Township Road 304.

'QUICK AND TERRIFYING'

Melissa Boucher manages the Little Blue Camper campground near Didsbury.

A tornado photographed Saturday, July 1, by Melissa Boucher, who runs the campground in Didsbury

She was at a friend's house in Didsbury when the storm erupted.

"It was way too close for comfort," she said. "I got an alert to my phone and typically what we do is... drive around and tell everyone (at the campground) to stay inside and if they're in a tent, to head to one of the outbuildings.

"There wasn't even time for that this time. There was like fist-sized hail and I looked outside and saw the funnel clouds.

"It was pretty quick," she added, "and pretty terrifying."

A tornado spotted on the ground near Carstairs, Alberta Saturday July 1 at 2:10 p.m. (Photo courtesy: Twitter@melnyk_photos/Matt Melnyk)

Boucher said the twister touched down south of town, where there are some homes and farms, and hoped no one was injured.

"I would say there's a ton of shredded vegetation right now in Didsbury," she said. "When I drove home, there was leaves floating in the street, tons and tons of rain, and now, not 15 minutes later, it's clear and blue skies."

Boucher said the worst thing about the sudden summer storm was the hail, and that quite a few vehicles were dented as a result.

Campground manager Melissa Boucher said there was "fist-sized" hail falling in Didsbury Saturday afternoon (Photo: Melissa Boucher)

Although that part of central Alberta receives its share of tornado warnings each summer. Boucher said, "It's the first time I've personally seen a tornado.

"This was - it was pretty terrifying."

At 2:23 p.m., Environment Canada updated to say that a tornado was "located southeast of Didsbury moving at 30 km/h."

A little earlier Saturday, Environment Canada posted a tornado warning at 1:50 p.m. for communities in Mountain View Co. including Carstairs, Didsbury, Olds and Stirlingville.

"Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is producing a tornado," it said. "Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation."

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.