    • Town of Nanton implements water restrictions

    The Town of Nanton announced water restrictions Wednesday.
    The Town of Nanton announced temporary water restrictions Wednesday afternoon.

    It posted a notice on its website and tweeted out the news, explaining that “we urgently need to reduce the amount of wastewater being discharged into the sewer collection system.

    “Snowmelt run-off has infiltrated the collection system to the point that significant sewer backup is possible if reduction action is not taken.”

    The town added in a media release that temporary wastewater storage is being ordered by the operations department but in the meantime, “please help the community avoid a significant backup event by reducing the amount of water you are discharging into the sewer.”

