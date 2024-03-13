Town of Nanton implements water restrictions

The Town of Nanton announced temporary water restrictions Wednesday afternoon.

It posted a notice on its website and tweeted out the news, explaining that “we urgently need to reduce the amount of wastewater being discharged into the sewer collection system.

“Snowmelt run-off has infiltrated the collection system to the point that significant sewer backup is possible if reduction action is not taken.”

The town added in a media release that temporary wastewater storage is being ordered by the operations department but in the meantime, “please help the community avoid a significant backup event by reducing the amount of water you are discharging into the sewer.”