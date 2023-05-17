Trail near Lake Louise closed due to grizzly bear and cub

A trail near Lake Louise has been temporarily closed due to the presence of a grizzly bear and her cub.

Parks Canada announced the closure on its social media feed Wednesday.

"Due to a grizzly bear and cub in the area, an area closure is in place for the Plain of Six Glaciers Trail," it said.

It added that the closure is in place for the safety of the bears and the public to allow the bears to forage undisturbed.

The closure is in effect until further notice.

