Train derails in southern Alberta, diesel fuel leaking
Traffic on Highway 23 is being re-routed as a hazmat team from Calgary and emergency crews from southern Alberta deal with a train derailment near the Village of Barons.
The CP Rail train was northbound when an engine reportedly derailed "and a few empty fuel cars" tipped over, according to RCMP.
No injuries were reported.
"The derailed engine, as a result of the angle it is at currently is resting at, is causing diesel fuel to leak from the fuel entry point," RCMP said in a release.
"CP Rail as well as a hazmat team are responding from Calgary."
Northbound traffic is being re-routed at Highway 23 and Township Road 114.
Southbound traffic is being re-routed at Highway 23 and Township Road 120.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
Barons is about 170 kilometres southeast of Calgary.