Transit-riding Stamps fans face detour Sunday due to Red Line closure

Stamps fans planning to ride the CTrain to McMahon Stadium on Sunday will have to make like Jake Maier changing the play at the line when it comes to game-time transportation.

The Red Line will be closed this weekend between City Hall/Bow Valley College station and 39 Avenue.

Replacement shuttles will be available to get fans to McMahon Stadium

The city will be doing repair and maintenance projects along the Red Line, including work by the Big Four building, concrete remediation at Erlton/Stampede station, repairs in the Cemetery Hill tunnel, and other projects as time allows.

The Red Line will reopen early Tuesday morning.

To see the Football Express shuttle schedule for Sunday, go here. (Scroll down).