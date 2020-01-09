CALGARY -- A company near Lethbridge that turns garbage into diesel is seeking to expand its operations with three new plants in southern Alberta later this year.

Last year, Cielo Waste Solutions and Renewable Energy opened a test plant in Aldersyde, Alta.

The company takes waste material, mixes it together with recycled motor oil and produces a high-grade, low-cost bio-diesel fuel.

Officials say it's used in vehicles and even some jets.

They add the operation is going so well, they are looking to break ground on another three plants in southern Alberta this summer in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat and Brooks.

The company says a variety of garbage can be used to create the end product.

"Any kind of wood waste, plastics – all seven types, not just a few plastics – all the clamshell plastics that just been buried in the past, rubber, municipal sod waste. Basically everything but rock, metal and glass," said Lionel Robins, the company's CEO.

The company hopes to have each of the new plants up and running by next summer.

Construction is already underway on another plant in Grande Prairie, Alta.