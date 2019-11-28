CALGARY -- Northbound Interstate 15 in Montana, leading to the Coutts border crossing into Canada, reopened early Thursday, however motorists are being advised to travel at their own risk.

Heavy snowfall forced the interstate to be closed at Shelby, about 60 kilometres south of the Canada-U.S. border, Wednesday evening.

Drivers could still head south, however motorists were advised they would be travelling at their own risk.

The Coutts Civic Centre was opened to accept stranded travellers as the local motel was already full.

The I-15 reopened about 5 a.m. Thursday, however travel is not recommended and drivers do so at their own risk.

RCMP are continuing to advise motorists not to travel on roads south of Lethbridge, including Highways 4, 5 and 64.

As much as 30 centimetres of snow was forecast for the area.