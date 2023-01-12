Trial in 2019 impaired driving death of Alberta woman delayed

Betty Ment of Coalhurst, Alberta died Nov.25, 2019, when her Ford Escape was driven into at highway speed by a white VW Jetta while she was stopped at a stop sign. The driver of the Jetta, Wesley Phillips of Lethbridge, was taken to hospital, before being charged with numerous charges, including impaired driving causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death. Phillips failed to show up for a subsequent June court appearance and is at large. Betty Ment of Coalhurst, Alberta died Nov.25, 2019, when her Ford Escape was driven into at highway speed by a white VW Jetta while she was stopped at a stop sign. The driver of the Jetta, Wesley Phillips of Lethbridge, was taken to hospital, before being charged with numerous charges, including impaired driving causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death. Phillips failed to show up for a subsequent June court appearance and is at large.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina