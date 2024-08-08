CALGARY
    Tribute paid to Alberta wildfire crew member who died fighting blazes in Jasper

    He's being remembered as a big personality – a young man who walked to the beat of his own drum, who loved deeply and who loved being a firefighter.

    Morgan Kitchen, 24, died over the weekend fighting the wildfires in Jasper.

    An online tribute identified the Calgarian and Alberta wildfire crew member, who also served in both the Canadian Armed Forces and British Royal Marines.

    Kitchen, who turned 24 last month, was killed by a falling tree on Saturday.

    Firefighters and first responders from all over have been paying tribute to their colleague, who was based out of Rocky Mountain House.

    Parks Canada has said this tragic incident highlights the dangers associated with wildland firefighting.

    The online tribute goes on to say, "Morgan was a talented athlete, musician, singer, comedian, and actor. He could have been a gifted teacher but was wired to be a first responder. The lifestyle and people drew him in. The photos and stories his crew shared of his last few months reflect a genuinely happy man doing what he loved in a place as wild and free as he was."

    A funeral service will be held in Calgary on Aug. 17.

