Triceratops skull found in Alberta foothills goes on display at Royal Tyrrell Museum

One of the best preserved and most complete triceratops skulls found in Canada is now on display at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Alberta.

The massive skull is part of the museum's "Fossils in Focus" exhibit, which is updated each fall to feature the latest significant finds and new research.

The museum says the nearly two-metre-long skull was found in 2014 and collected by technicians in 2015.

The dinosaur lived 68 to 69 million years ago and its skull was discovered in the southwestern Alberta foothills — an area where dinosaur fossils are uncommon.

It was found along Callum Creek, a tributary of the Oldman River, almost two hours south of Calgary.

The museum says its staff members have spent more than 6,500 hours over seven years preparing the fossil — nicknamed 'Cali' for the area where it was found.

They removed more than 815 kilograms of hard rock to expose the skull.

It's believed to be a dinosaur that wasn't fully developed, meaning it could have got even larger if it had lived longer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 5, 2023.