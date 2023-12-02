Tschigerl hat trick propels Hitmen to 7-3 win over Tigers in Medicine Hat

The Calgary Hitmen got a big weekend off to a rousing start Friday night, riding a Sean Tschigerl hat trick to a 7-3 win over the Tigers at Co-Op Place in Medicine Hat.

The night started out pretty bumpy, however, as the Hitmen fell behind 2-0 in the first two minutes of the game, on goals by Andrew Basha and Shane Smith.

However, the Hitmen scored seven of the next eight, including a goal on a penalty shot by Tschigerl that gave the Hitmen a 3-2 lead after the first period.

Keets Fawcett, Oliver Tulk Carter Yakemchuk and Carson Wetsch added to Tschigerl's hat trick to round out the Hitmen scoring.

Basha added a second goal to round out the night for the Tigers.

Calgary outshot Medicine Hat 40-26, with Ethan Buenaventura stopping 23 shots for the victory.

The Hitmen improved to 11-11-3 while the Tigers dropped to 16-8-2.

Next up for the Hitmen is a Sunday matinee against Prince Albert at the Saddledome, where the arena will be packed with people brandishing teddy bears.

Over 16,000 tickets have been sold but a few seats are still available. Over 70 local agencies have requested over 29,000 bears, so bring two!

