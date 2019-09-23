The Calgary Stampede and the five nations of Treaty 7 will be represented by Falon Manywounds in the coming year as the 25-year-old was named 2020 First Nations Princess.

Manywounds was selected from a group of six finalists who displayed their talents in traditional dance and public speaking.

The Tsuut'ina Nation member, a jingle dress dance, has diplomas in nutrition science and personal training.

Manywounds, who is also known by the Tsuut'ina name Lone White Buffalo Woman, accepted the crown from Astokomii Smith, the 2019 First Nations Princess.