Tuesday morning will bring flurries, cold and wind, but sun in the afternoon

On Monday, we had thunderstorms and flurries in Alberta.

Expect flurries in Calgary overnight and Tuesday morning.

It will also be cold and gusty in the morning.

The flurries will clear out by about 10 a.m., then it will be sunny in the afternoon.

At this point, by trick-or-treating time, it looks like it will be gusty, with a temperature of 0 C by 6 p.m.

There is also a chance for flurries.

I will keep you posted as we get closer to Halloween.