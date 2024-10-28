CALGARY
Calgary

    • Tuesday morning will bring flurries, cold and wind, but sun in the afternoon

    Share

    On Monday, we had thunderstorms and flurries in Alberta.

    Expect flurries in Calgary overnight and Tuesday morning.

    It will also be cold and gusty in the morning.

    The flurries will clear out by about 10 a.m., then it will be sunny in the afternoon.

    At this point, by trick-or-treating time, it looks like it will be gusty, with a temperature of 0 C by 6 p.m.

    There is also a chance for flurries.

    I will keep you posted as we get closer to Halloween.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News