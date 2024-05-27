CALGARY
Calgary

    • Tuesday set to be hotter than Monday. Wednesday and Thursday, not so much

    The warm weather will continue.

    In fact, Tuesday is set to be hotter with a high of 24 C.

    Lots of sun, but the clouds will increase later in the day and it will start to get a little gusty out of the southwest at 40 km/h.

    We are under a ridge of high pressure but the pattern changes for Wednesday and Thursday.

    Later in the day on Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are likely in Calgary.

    Rain will likely carry into Thursday.

    Temperatures will drop below normal into the mid-teens.

    But another ridge of high pressure will start building in on Friday and will make things more stable into the weekend and get us back into the 20s.

