Tuesday will be slightly cooler but still in the 20s for another nice day overall

Another nice day Tuesday!

It will feel slightly cooler because we will have wind out of the north.

We should still get into the 20s and there will be sun and cloud.

Wednesday will be nice but there is a small chance of a late-day thunderstorm.

Thursday, expect lots of rain -- 20 millimetres are likely for most YYC communities but with the embedded isolated thunderstorms, some localized areas could get up to 35 millimetres.

Temperatures will also drop significantly into the mid-teens for a couple of days.