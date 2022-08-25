Two Calgarians bound for the Vision Cup at TPC Sawgrass
Kiefer Jones' life changed just before his 16th birthday. He was living in Mexico and had an upper-respirator virus attack his optic nerve.
He went from having 20/20 vision to 20/800.
Derek Kibblewhite started to lose his vision when he was 11 years old due to a genetic eye disease.
Despite losing their vision, both found solace in the game of golf Both are legally blind but still have silky smooth golf swings and starting on September 18th, they'll live out a dream when they play in the Vision Cup at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, home of the PGA Tour's Players Championship.
Jones said it's going to be a thrill to take on Sawgrass.
"I've been a big fan of the Players Championship," the 32-year-old said.
"You know every year it’s the same course and we've watched it on T.V. and I've always want to play it so I'm really excited to get out and go play that course and do it in competition."
Kibblewhite can also hardly wait to set his spikes on the fairways at TPC Sawgrass.
"To be able to play that 17th hole is just going to be something out of this world," the 37-year-old said.
"The fact that we can do that in a competitive format and play against some of the other best players in the world is just going to be a huge thing."
The Vision Cup is like the Ryder Cup for blind golfers. It pits the 12 best players from North America against the 12 best from the rest of the World.
Kibblewhite said he's be competing in the B2 Division.
"So I have 2400 vision so that would be in the middle range. So the B1 would be your totally blind folks and then it would be myself as a B2."
Jones has the highest level of vision so he will compete in the B3 division.
"Myself, I have 20 over 250," he said.
"Basically as long as you're legally blind being 20 over 200 you fit into the B3 category," he added. "Anything less than that and you're in the other two categories."
GUIDE DAD
Kibblewhite can't see the ball take off or land so he uses his dad Chris Chambers as his guide.
Despite having better vision, Jones also needs to use a guide because it's tough to see anything beyond 30 yards.
Jones said the fact that two of the 12 players on Team North America are from Calgary is rather amazing.
"I think it's a pretty cool accomplishment to have two players from Calgary on the same team of only 12 players," he said.
Kibblewhite agreed, adding that fans will have to follow them when they head to TPC Sawgrass.
"Feel free to follow us and cheer us on too. Everything is going to be posted on the Vision Cup on our Facebook website so you know root us on."
The Vision Cup runs from September 18th to the 23rd.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Why some employees are ‘quiet quitting’ their jobs
Experts suggest bringing up workplace issues before 'quiet quitting' -- a trend that is seeing workers clock out as scheduled, ignore after-hours emails and generally forgo above-and-beyond efforts in order to manage burnout and maintain a work-life balance.
Ultra-processed food linked to worse mental health, study finds
New research has found that people who eat ultra-processed meals have greater anxiety and more ‘mentally unhealthy days’ than those who don’t.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
Edmonton
-
Northern Alta. church and 100 years of history 'completely destroyed' in fire
Very little is left of a northern Alberta Catholic church that went up in flames early Thursday morning.
-
Fire in west Edmonton sends dark smoke into the sky
Fire crews are on scene at a fire in west Edmonton.
-
Prairie Gardens closes 'temporarily' after Sturgeon County stop operations order
A popular adventure farm for families and u-pick fruit and vegetable garden north of Edmonton has been served notice by Sturgeon County to follow a stop operations order.
Vancouver
-
Food charities face increasing demand; decreasing purchasing power
Organizations helping those who are struggling get access to fresh food are dealing with increased demand, a decrease in purchasing power and dwindling donations.
-
8 home invasions in 5 months at licensed cannabis grow-ops in Abbotsford, police say
Police in Abbotsford say they've responded to eight home invasions at licensed medical marijuana grow operations in the city over the last five months.
-
331 in hospital with COVID-19, BCCDC says in weekly update
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says there were 331 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province as of Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief tells inquiry he was unaware of report of turf war with RCMP
Halifax's police chief says he wasn't aware about reports of a turf war between his police force and the RCMP.
-
N.S. reports 8 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in new hospital admissions, cases
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
-
Masks won't be required for P.E.I. students when they return to class
Prince Edward Island students will not be required to wear masks in schools or on school buses when they return to class next month.
Vancouver Island
-
Independent report into prolific offenders in B.C. delayed, province says
The B.C. government says it will be delayed in releasing a study into prolific criminal offenders in the province due to the complexity of the issue and the volume of feedback investigators have received.
-
B.C. First Nation unveils $25M wastewater treatment plant
The Ahousaht First Nation northwest of Tofino, B.C., is celebrating the opening of its new wastewater treatment plant. The treatment plant opened on Wednesday on Flores Island, where the First Nation is located, just off western Vancouver Island.
-
Woman uninjured after man tries to steal car near downtown Victoria
Victoria police say a man has been arrested after he tried to carjack a vehicle while the driver was still inside, and after he reportedly threw rocks at the windows of a government building.
Toronto
-
What is 'quiet quitting'? Toronto employment experts explain
A new phrase has recently punctuated conversations on workplace and office culture: "quiet quitting." The term has appeared widely this month, trending on Twitter and sparking a hashtag on TikTok that's accumulated more than 30M views.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Thieves target parking lots near Pearson airport to steal catalytic convertors
After returning from a month-long trip, an Ontario woman was shocked to find the catalytic converter in her vehicle had been stolen while it was parked in a fenced lot at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor says she supports police after city sees two murders in one day
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is defending herself against accusations she doesn't support police officers, amid a spate of shootings in the city.
-
Patients forced to wait inside ambulances outside overcrowded Montreal-area hospital
Overcrowding in an emergency room on Montreal's South Shore has reached a new level as patients are being forced to wait in ambulances, sometimes for hours, because there's no room inside.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
Ottawa
-
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
-
One man arrested, two others wanted in Ottawa kidnapping
One man has been arrested and two other suspects are at large in relation to a kidnapping in downtown Ottawa earlier this month.
-
Ottawa mom drives to Ogdensburg, N.Y. to get son COVID-19 booster shot
With kids returning to class in two weeks, some parents are concerned about the lack of access to COVID-19 booster shots for their children.
Kitchener
-
'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylaw
The City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.
-
Some students question COVID policies at Waterloo region post-secondary schools
Universities and colleges are updating their mask mandate and vaccine requirement policies ahead of the fall semester.
-
Hundreds of complaints from Region of Waterloo residents in provincial ombudsman report
The latest annual report from the Ontario ombudsman shows there were 552 complaints filed against governments and agencies in the Region of Waterloo between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
Saskatoon
-
Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach
Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.
-
Saskatoon fire crews respond to carbon monoxide call
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to calls about a possible carbon monoxide leak in a six-unit townhouse on the 1100 block of McKercher Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday.
-
Dawn Walker’s family relieved she’s back in Canada, awaiting court dates in Saskatoon
An Oregon judge ordered Dawn Walker to be returned to Canada on Tuesday, and her sister Kathy confirmed Walker is now in Surrey, B.C. awaiting a return to Saskatoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault shop owner calls for compassion after break-in
A business owner in Sault Ste. Marie who was recently the victim of a break-in is hoping the culprit will get the help they need.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
-
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
Winnipeg
-
15-year-old charged following Winnipeg homicide, Main Street assaults; warrant issued for a second teen
A 15-year-old male has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in a Point Douglas apartment and two assaults on Main Street on Monday that sent two men to hospital.
-
Five Manitobans who repeatedly broke limits on gatherings plan to appeal fines
A judge has handed fines to five Manitobans who repeatedly violated COVID-19 pandemic public health orders over a period of months -- even after they were given tickets for each offence.
-
Manitoba Liquor Marts changing Labour Day hours
A historic change has been made to liquor store hours in Manitoba.
Regina
-
Sask. family struggles to bring daughter with rare condition home from hospital due to lack of rural medical supports
A Saskatchewan family is highlighting the need for more medical supports in rural communities after they say they could be forced to relocate in order to seek treatment for their daughter.
-
'Serious' crash involving injuries closes part of Broad Street: Regina police
Regina police responded to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Broad Street on Thursday afternoon.
-
Meet the Ukrainian TikToker in Sask. showcasing iconic Canadian staples
A 19-year-old Ukrainian who is new to Canada is using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods.