CALGARY -- They couldn't save much, but they saved the cats.

Two tenants of a northeast Calgary home are homeless after a Friday afternoon fire at a two storey home in the 200 block of Carmel Close N.E.

Fire crews arrived shortly after 4 p.m. to discover heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The two tenants were able to get out on their own, and brought two cats with them, according to a fire department spokesperson. The home itself was ravaged by the fire.

The exterior of the house next door also was damaged by flames.

Nobody was injured. Investigators remain on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.